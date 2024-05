MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Seven people died and one was injured in a fire that broke out at a building in the Istra district of the Moscow Region, emergency services told TASS.

The fire engulfed an area of 80 square meters: the entire building went up in flames. Later, the fire was put out, the regional Russian Emergencies Ministry's head office told TASS.

"The flames were extinguished at 8:55 a.m. There are casualties," the department said in a statement.