ALMATY, May 22. /TASS/. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 has been recorded in Afghanistan, the network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry has reported.

According to seismologists, "the epicenter of the earthquake was located at 848 km southwest from the city of Almaty, in Afghanistan." The origin was located at a depth of 30 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.