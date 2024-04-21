One civilian killed, four wounded in Belgorod Region after Ukraine’s attacks in past day

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. One civilian died and four more were wounded during the past day in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine as a result of drone and shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Four mortar rounds were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. A pregnant woman died of wounds in hospital. Three more people were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

A man was wounded in the village of Krasny Oktyabk after a kamikaze attack, he added.

According to the governor, Ukrainian troops used more than 20 drones and fired more than 25 rounds. Eleven municipalities in the Belgorod Region came under shelling. One multi-apartment house and 25 single-family houses, as well as ten passenger cars, a gas pipeline, a social facility, an agricultural enterprise, and a communications infrastructure facility were damaged.