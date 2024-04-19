Two pilots of jet that crashed in southern Russia hospitalized

PYATIGORSK, April 19. /TASS/. Two pilots of a military plane that crashed in Russia’s Stavropol Region have been hospitalized, another has been evacuated, the fourth pilot is being searched for, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said.

"Two pilots of the Russian military plane have been taken to regional medical facilities. All necessary medical aid is being provided. Another pilot was evacuated from the site alive. The search for the fourth crew member is underway," Vladimirov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The plane crashed in a field in the Krasnogvardeysky district of southern Russia’s Stavropol Region. According to operational data, there was no damage or casualties.