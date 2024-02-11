Three National Guard officers injured as device detonates at bomber’s home in Elista

ELISTA, February 11. /TASS/. Three officers of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) were wounded as a homemade explosive device went off at the home of a man who detonated another unidentified explosive device at a psychological support center in Elista in the southern Russian republic of Kalmykiya earlier, an emergency official in Kalmykiya told TASS.

"An unidentified explosive device was detonated in Elista at the home of a man who carried out an explosion at a psychological support center in the city on Saturday. Three Rosgvardiya officers who entered his flat before conducting investigative operations were wounded," the official said.

The regional department of the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into Saturday’s explosion. Earlier reports said the blast left one person dead and two others injured. According to the investigation, a man, who was a patient of the local outpatient clinic for mental and neurological disorders, came to the psychological support center for an appointment. During a conflict with the center’s employee, the man detonated an unidentified explosive device and was killed by the blast. The employee and his relative were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Kalmykia Health Minister Bulat Sarayev wrote on his Telegram channel that the condition of patients was "serious, but stable.".