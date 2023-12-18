Death toll from earthquake in China rises to 86

BEIJING, December 19. /TASS/. At least 97 people were killed and 236 injured in the Chinese provinces of Gansu and Qinghai as a result of the earthquake, according to China Central Television.

In northwestern Gansu, 86 people were killed and 96 injured; in Qinghai province, west of Gansu, 11 people were killed and 140 injured.

Earlier Xinhua news agency reported that at least 86 people died in a powerful earthquake in Jishishan Bonan, Dongxiang and Salar Autonomous County, Gansu Province in northwestern China.

Houses, roads and other infrastructure were damaged in the epicenter of the earthquake and surrounding areas, and power and water supplies were disrupted.

A series of tremors with of up to 6.2 in magnitude were recorded at midnight Beijing time (19:00 Moscow time), with the depth of 10 km.