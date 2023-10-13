Kiev troops shell DPR 18 times in past day

DONETSK, October 13. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out 18 shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, firing 80 munitions in total, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 18 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "Two civilians were reported to have been killed in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. Two civilians received injuries of varying degrees in the Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk."

Besides, three houses in Gorlovka and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged by Ukrainian fire.

Overall, 80 munitions of various types were fired by Kiev troops towards populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic.