Six airplanes in Sochi redirected to alternate airfields due to downed drone – airport

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Six airplanes scheduled to arrive at the Sochi Airport on Sunday morning were redirected to alternative airfields because of a drone shot down in the Krasnodar Region, the Sochi Airport’s press service reported.

"A temporary restriction of flights has been introduced in the morning of October 1 in the Sochi Airport. Six flights were redirected to alternate aerodromes. The airport is working normally for arrivals and departures from 08:20 a.m. [Moscow time] [05:20 a.m. GMT]. All the airport services were reinforced to handle the higher passenger traffic and an operations center is working," the press service said on its Telegram channel.

The situation in the city is now calm, Sochi Mayor Alexey Kopaigorodsky said on his Telegram channel. "Air defense systems on duty destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Krasnodar Region at about eight o’clock in the morning today. Flights were restricted temporarily in the Sochi International Airport for security purposes," the Mayor noted. "Everything is normal in Sochi," he added.

The Russian Air Defense had destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing type drone in the Krasnodar Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.