GENICHESK, September 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired 24 munitions at towns and villages in the Kherson Region last night, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"Last night, the Kiev regime continued to shell civilian infrastructure facilities in Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Krynki and Dnepryany, <...> firing a total of 24 artillery shells. Information is being collected about potential civilian casualties and infrastructure damage," he said.

The Ukrainian armed forces fired 34 artillery shells at the Korsunka, Kazachyi Lageri, Krynki, Novaya Zbruyevka and Dnepryany settlements on Friday.