MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled Donetsk four times over a period of around 35 minutes early on Wednesday, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said.

A total of ten NATO-standard 155mm shells were fired towards the administrative center of the republic between 1:10 a.m, and 1:45 a.m. from positions held by Kiev troops near the towns of Karlovka and Galitsynovka.

The shelling targeted the Kievsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk, the mission said in a statement.