New charges filed against Ukrainian tycoon Kolomoysky

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies have brought new charges against tycoon Igor Kolomoysky, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Sergey Leshchenko, has written on Telegram.

In his words, the businessman is suspected of forging transaction documents, masterminding an effort to seize property in particularly large quanities by an organized group, as well as of acquiring and managing unlawfully obtained property.

Kolomoysky has been informed about the new charges at a pretrial detention facility, in the presence of his lawyer.

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed that Kolomoysky was charged with fraud and legalization of criminally-obtained property. According to the investigation, between 2013 and 2020, Kolomoysky laundered over $13 million by moving these funds off-shore, using banks under his control.

Later that day, a judge arrested him for two months with a bail option of about $13.8 million.

On September 7, Ukraine’s national anti-corruption bureau accused Kolomoysky and five more individuals related to Privatbank, of misappropriating the financial organization’s funds worth over 9.2 billion Ukrainian hryvnia (over $249 million). A day later, his assets were frozen.