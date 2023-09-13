Suspected member of ‘Freedom to Russia’ legion detained in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement detained Moscow resident Yevgeny Mischenko, who admitted to taking part in in the "’Freedom to Russia’ legion" (outlawed in Russia) Ukrainian terrorist organization his lawyer Nikolay Fomin told TASS.

He explained that the investigation asked for a two-month arrest, but the ruling was not made, because the suspect complained to bad health and was taken by an ambulance to a hospital in Moscow.

Mischenko was detained on September 11 near his house, where a search was carried out within the framework of the criminal case. Later, the Moscow resident was officially presented with charges that carry up to 20 years in prison.