Head of Libya’s High Council of State asks Russia to assist with flood aftermath

CAIRO, September 13. /TASS/. Chairman of Libya’s High Council of State Mohammed Tekala asked Russia for assistance in dealing with the aftermath of devastating flooding during a meeting with Russian envoy to Tripoli Aydar Aganin, the Russian embassy said on its Telegram channel.

"On September 12, Chairman of the High Council of State M. Tekala received Russian Ambassador to Libya A. Aganin. During the meeting, the Russian Ambassador expressed sincere condolences to the Council Chairman and the people of Libya over the numerous victims of the hurricane that struck Libya’s northeast. A. Aganin wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the natural disaster," the embassy noted. "In turn, M. Tekala asked the Russian side to provide much needed aid to Libya, because Libyan rescue services cannot handle the scale of destruction."

Cyclone Daniel made landfall in Libya’s northeast on September 10, bringing gale force winds and torrential rain. Many residential buildings, hospitals and other important civilian facilities were flooded. The city of Derna was the most affected, with two dams destroyed, the aftermath of which became the main cause of casualties in the region, according to the Libyan Red Crescent. According to the Al Hadath TV channel, the death toll in Derna alone has already reached 6,000. Previously, the Health Ministry said that it expects the death toll to exceed 10,000.