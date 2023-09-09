Morocco earthquake death toll hits 820 - portal

RABAT, September 9. /TASS/. The number of fatalities in an earthquake in Morocco has risen to 820, the Medias24 portal said citing the kingdom’s interior ministry.

Another 672 people were affected, with 205 of them severely injured, according to the portal.

Local authorities and rescue services continue working in the emergency zone.

According to the statement by the National Geophysical Institute of Morocco, a 7-magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:11 p.m. local time on Friday (1:11 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday). The epicenter was located in the district of Igil in the province of El Haouz, which is part of the Marrakech-Safi region, with the origin at a depth of 8 km.

The previous strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Morocco occurred on February 24, 2004 in the province of El Hoceima (north of the country), killing 628 people.