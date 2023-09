MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporozhye on Friday morning, the Zerkalo Nedeli news portal reported.

No other details of the incident are known at this point. At present, an air raid warning is in place in the Kiev-controlled territories of the Zaporozhye Region.

Earlier in the day, reports of blasts came from the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine.