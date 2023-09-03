Ukrainians shell DPR 75 times in past day, killing one

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 75 times over the past day, killing one civilian and wounding another five, as they fired as many as 239 munitions, the republic’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"In the past day, the JCCC registered 75 incidents of fire opened by Ukrainian armed formations. A civilian was reported killed in Donetsk’s Petrovsky neighborhood. Five more civilians sustained wounds of varying severity in the city’s Kuibyshevsky district and the Chervonogvardeisky district of Makeyevka," the mission said in a statement.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops used multiple rocket launchers and 155mm artillery as well as cluster munitions in their attacks. As a result, eight residential blocks were damaged in Donetsk and Makeyevka, with a civilian infrastructure facility being damaged in Donetsk.