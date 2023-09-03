Adverse weather destroyed 46 bridges in Primorye Region over August

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3 /TASS/. Floods in the Primorye Region destroyed forty-six bridges over the past month, Deputy Prime Minister - Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District said at the natural disaster response meeting.

"Forty-six bridges were destroyed," Trutnev said.

"Our first task is clear - to help people," the official said. The second task is to find out what preventive measures should be taken not to spend billions of rubles from the federal budget against any nature’s caprice, Trutnev added.

The Primorye Region was exposed to heavy rains throughout August. The federal state of emergency was introduced there on August 25. The agricultural sector, the road infrastructure and social facilities suffered serious damage.