Two patients, flown to Moscow after gas station blast, remain in critical condition

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Two people, injured during a blast at a gas station in the Russian North Caucasus city of Makhachkala on August 14, remain in critical condition as Moscow doctors keep fighting for their lives, the Russian Health Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The patients, who were evacuated to Moscow following the gas station blast in Makhachkala, continue their treatment in the Russian Health Ministry’s federal hospitals and Moscow clinics," the ministry said in a statement. "The condition of two patients remains extremely severe and doctors keep fighting for their lives. Today [on Thursday] another federal-level case conference was held to bring together experts in nephrosurgeons and specialists in anesthesiology and critical care."

The health condition of two more patients who had to be airlifted to Moscow is now satisfactory. Six are in a moderately severe condition, four remain in a serious condition, but show positive dynamics, the press service said. Two patients have already been discharged from hospital. One patient continues her treatment in a different clinic.

An explosion rocked a filling station in a Makhachkala suburb on August 14, leaving 35 people dead and 84 injured. 16 people in critical condition were flown to Moscow hospital. The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a probe into the accident.