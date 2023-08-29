Wildfire in Russia’s Gelendzhik now covers up to 1.5 hectares — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The area of a wildfire in Gelendzhik’s Kupriyanova Shchel district has grown to 1.5 hectares, the fire has spread from dry grass to the forest area, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"The first rescuers who arrived at the scene established that dry vegetation had caught fire and the fire had spread to the forest area. The area of the fire is 1.5 hectares," the press service said.

The Emergencies Ministry added that a Mi-8 helicopter with an overflow device, as well as more than 50 rescuers, and 20 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.