NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. An employee of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was killed in a shooting at the campus, CNN reports, citing police representative Brian James.

The shooter, who managed to fire several shots, was detained. Names of the shooter and the victim are not disclosed. According to James, it is too early to talk about the attacker’s motive.

Several students jumped out of windows during the evacuation and could have suffered injuries.

According to the Pew Research Center, at least 60% of Americans believe that it is "too easy" to legally buy firearms in the US. The Gun Violence Archive informed that over 25,000 people have become victims of gun violence since the beginning of this year. A total of 421 mass shooting cases happened in the first half of this year, 28 of them classified as mass murder. The Second amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right for possession of firearms.