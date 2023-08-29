{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
One person killed in shooting in university in North Carolina — report

Shooter detained

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. An employee of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was killed in a shooting at the campus, CNN reports, citing police representative Brian James.

The shooter, who managed to fire several shots, was detained. Names of the shooter and the victim are not disclosed. According to James, it is too early to talk about the attacker’s motive.

Several students jumped out of windows during the evacuation and could have suffered injuries.

According to the Pew Research Center, at least 60% of Americans believe that it is "too easy" to legally buy firearms in the US. The Gun Violence Archive informed that over 25,000 people have become victims of gun violence since the beginning of this year. A total of 421 mass shooting cases happened in the first half of this year, 28 of them classified as mass murder. The Second amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right for possession of firearms.

Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian drone shot down by air defense system in Belgorod Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack was stopped at around 21:00 Moscow time
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Kremlin denies reports about grain deal agreement between Russia, Turkey, Qatar
It is reported that various discussions continue in different formats
Ukraine's promised F-16 jets to end up as war trophies at exhibition in Russia — expert
Despite the plans to supply F-16 jets, North Korea believes that it is the US and Western countries that will suffer a "strategic defeat"
Scholz, Macron wonder why Putin kept quiet about sanctions in 2022 talks with them — Bild
At the same time, the German chancellor noted that the Russian president had explained his point of view on what was happening in Ukraine
Israeli strike leaves Aleppo airport out of service — Syrian Defense Ministry
Aleppo International Airport was targeted twice earlier this year
Russian diplomats visit detained Russian national in Finnish prison
"The embassy stays in touch with Torden and his attorney and is taking all possible measures to defend the Russian citizen’s legal interests," the embassy added
Russia wipes out Ukrainian aircraft armament, ammo site in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating over 185 enemy troops in the past day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
Zelensky says doesn’t want to move fighting to Russian territory not to be left alone
The President of Ukraine answered the question whether he allows the transfer of hostilities to the territory of the Russian Federation
Rostelecom supports idea of hybrid communication network for UAVs
"Consumers of information are actually living on earth. Therefore, the relevant infrastructure will be required in any case," Mikhail Oseevsky said
Serbian party comes up with initiative to join BRICS
According to the statement of the party, almost two-thirds of citizens perceive the country's membership in the association as a better and more acceptable integration option
Russian diplomat highlights Lavrov’s role in admitting Ethiopia to BRICS
It will become a member of the association from January 1, 2024
Zimbabwean MFA summons EU ambassadors over report by election observers
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murvira accused the EU mission of misleading the world about how the elections were held
Disruptions in operation of X platform reported in numerous countries — Downdetector
The largest number of messages was registered in the USA, Great Britain and Canada
Hainan holds presentation on international potential of Yazhou Bay Science City for youth
According to Sanya Daily, the event is aimed at attracting qualified young people from foreign universities for the development of Hainan Free Trade Port
Senior Russian security official describes situation in Transnistria as difficult
"Obviously, the current situation in Moldova is fraught with risks not only for its internal but also for regional security," Alexey Shevtsov said
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Russia to continue providing comprehensive assistance to Mali – Russian mission to UN
According to Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the organization, the West does not know how to cooperate with the countries of the Global South "on an equal and respectful basis"
IN BRIEF: BRICS Declaration on voice of Global South, drift away from dollar, UN reform
BRICS advocates the use of national currencies in trade and financial transactions between the countries of the association
Wagner chief identified as one of victims of recent plane crash north of Moscow
The identities of all 10 victims have been established
UAE sees its ties with West 'unbroken' after invitation to BRICS — Bloomberg
"We are focusing on our growth [in trade] with the United States. We have a growth of about $23 billion. That is a growth from $20 billion last year. There is a huge work that is happening with the West," Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said
Lawmaker says Kiev regime’s main phobia is lack of Western support
On Sunday, Zelensky said in an interview that he fears to transfer hostilities to the territory of Russia in order not to be left alone
Israel warns its citizens against traveling to Ukraine
As specified in the department, this recommendation especially applies to Hasidic pilgrims who may wish to visit their shrines on Ukrainian territory on the occasion of the Jewish New Year
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Russian forces repel over 20 Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate LPR territory in past week
According to Leonid Pasechnik, Russian forces wiped out 24 artillery systems and mortars, including a Polish-made Krab howitzer and a US-made M777 howitzer, six armored vehicles, including one tank, ten cars
Top Turkish diplomat’s Russia trip to clarify prospects for Istanbul meeting on grain deal
According to the source, talks are currently underway with the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine at various levels
US presidential candidate Ramaswamy says ready to `accept Russian control' of new regions
Vivek Ramaswamy did not say if "accepting Russian control" would mean US recognition of the new Russian regions
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to go on fighting for long time if losses are minimized
The President of Ukraine noted that the country is even ready to live in conditions of hostilities "following the example of Israel"
Kazakh military arrives in Belarus to take part in CSTO drills
The drills are envisioned as a joint exercise with the CSTO collective rapid reaction forces, dubbed Combat Brotherhood 2023
France ready to support ECOWAS’ military action in Niger — Macron
The French leader stated that the rebels put Niger’s population at risk by "refusing to fight terrorism and moving away from beneficial economic policy"
Ukraine’s state debt reaching $133 bln — finance ministry
The amount of the state and state guaranteed debt of Ukraine moved up by $146.23 bln hryvnia or by $4 bln in July, the ministry informed
Putin, Ramaphosa to continue coordination after BRICS summit — presidential spokesman
The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg under the leadership of South Africa from August 22 to 24
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
US provides $300 mln for 'subversive activities' in CIS in 2023 — Russian Security Council
Alexey Shevtsov noted that "the Westerners, especially Anglo-Saxons, zealously guard this instrument of their external influence"
Russia set to further develop relations with Zimbabwe — foreign ministry
"Moscow reiterates its principled commitment to the further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and mutually advantageous cooperation with the friendly Republic of Zimbabwe, to close interaction in international and regional affairs," it said
Lavrov says BRICS leaders deal with real issues, unlike their Western counterparts
The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg from August 22-24
Putin gets updates on special op from commanders, soldiers — Kremlin
The Russian leader "has a lively interest in everything" and is therefore updated on the latest developments on the frontline, "in terms of battles and the provision of supplies and everyday issues," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Ukrainian drone shot down by air defense system in Belgorod Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack was stopped at around 21:00 Moscow time
Number of tourists in Hainan's Haikou up 24% in 1H
Revenues of local companies grew 25.3%
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Ukrainians making attempts to counterattack near Krasny Liman, Kupyansk — DPR leader
The enemy made at least 12 attempts to counterattack last night to retake Russian positions near Yagodnoye, Novosyolovskoye, Nadezhda and Yampolovka, Denis Pushilin said
Russian aerospace forces hit command centers of terrorists in Syria
Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, stressed that the Russian side calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon provocations and embark on the path of a peaceful settlement of the conflict
Nuclear weapons sent to Belarus in response to West’s aggression — Russian official
According to Alexey Shevtsov, even before the special military operation, Western countries increased military, political and economic pressure on Minsk, "openly sponsored the Belarusian opposition activists and trained militants"
Hainan's trade volume with RCEP countries up 19.3% in 1H 2023
Australia, Indonesia and Japan were the province's three largest trading partners in the reporting period
Kim Jong-Un warns of risk of nuclear war in waters around Korean Peninsula
Confrontational actions by US, Japan and South Korea destabilize Korean Peninsula region, North Korean leader says
Press review: EU still hooked on sanctions high and Kiev seen shifting to 2024 battle prep
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 28th
Zimbabwean opposition could start protests amid Western media reports — Russian embassy
The embassy said that the situation in the country is "calm in the context of general elections of the president, members of parliament and local government councils"
Bank of Russia registers new money transfer system
It is noted that payments via Kwikpay can be made using a mobile app to thirty seven countries, including certain CIS, EU and Asian nations
Sailor of Russia’s Northern Fleet charged with treason
The military court is set to start hearings on the merits of the case on September 19
Russia’s arms plants churning out even more weapons than military needs, says Medvedev
"This is how our defense industry operates. Its workshops are running on three shifts and the industry will produce as many weapons as it takes to effectively defend our Fatherland," Dmitry Medvedev stressed
Over 20 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine — Zelensky
On the sidelines of the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine
Ukrainian forces lose more than 4,800 servicemen over week
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army had been unsuccessfully trying to launch an offensive since June 4
North Korean Navy to become part of nuclear deterrence force — Kim Jong-Un
The leader of the DPRK said that all branches of the armed forces "will receive new equipment" in accordance with the "policy of the expanded use of tactical nuclear weapons"
Russian forces take strategic stronghold, destroy Ukrainian troop company near Kupyansk
Assault and army aviation crews delivered 13 strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and hardware
Hungarian President believes conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved militarily
"Therefore, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. I expressed this strong opinion to President [Zelensky] both publicly and privately," Katalin Novak said
Czech Republic cannot abandon Russian oil yet — trade minister
"Following completion of the TAL+ [oil pipeline] construction and a significant boost in the Transalpine oil pipeline’s (TAL) capacity, it will be possible to sever supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline from Russia," Josef Sikela noted
West set to intensify recon, intelligence activity during CSTO drills — joint staff chief
According to Anatoly Sidorov, the West tries to obtain as much information as possible about troop composition, drill locations and the number of participants
Bosnia-Herzegovina should join BRICS, not EU — Republika Srpska’s president
"Within days, representatives of Republika Srpska institutions will send a proposal to the BiH authorities for considering such an initiative," Milorad Dodik said
Macron’s remarks about approach to world events show West starting to sober up — diplomat
Addressing an annual conference of French ambassadors, the French leader said that the international situation was becoming more complicated and this was fraught with the risk of the West and especially Europe becoming weaker
Ukrainian defense minister says country’s mobilization plan hasn’t been met yet
There are suggestions in the Ukrainian media that due to serious losses on the battlefield in Ukraine, a new mobilization plan may be announced
Ceasefire violation reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers
No casualties reported
Putin tells Modi that Lavrov will represent Russia at G20 — Modi’s office
While expressing an understanding for Russia’s decision, Narendra Modi thanked the Russian president for the country’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency
Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center to open division at Vostochny this year
The head of the CTC Maxim Kharlamov noted that so far the branch has not been formally opened, because it is necessary to amend the charter of the Center
Ukrainian attack repelled in Kleshcheyevo area in DPR – Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya also published a video showing damaged equipment and "corpses of Ukrainian attack aircraft"
Shakeup in world order threatens to weaken West, Europe — Macron
According to the French leader, "the role of the UN Security Council, as well as many other international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, is constantly being challenged"
Emirati company seeks license to produce SSJ 100 jets — newspaper
It is reported that SJI is attempting to persuade Italian authorities to lift the seizure
Erdogan plans to meet with Putin in Russia on September 8 — Bloomberg
The Turkish president plans to meet with his Russian counterpart to discuss a grain deal, the report said
Rally in Niger urges country’s military leaders to cooperate with Russia — report
According to the report, the supporters of the council condemned France "for trampling on Niger's independence and sovereignty" and demanded that the military "prioritize the development of partnership with Russia"
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Ex-employee of US consulate pleads guilty to collecting data about special military op
According to Robert Shonov, he was approached by US embassy employees "seeking information about the key developments in Russia"
News Front reporter wounded in assassination attempt in Kherson Region – governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the war correspondent was wounded
Lebanon issued arrest warrants for two Russian nationals accused of espionage – report
According to Naharnet, the investigating judge of the country's military tribunal, Fadi Sawwan, accused them of "crimes related to providing the Israeli enemy with information that endangers" Lebanese security
Expert RA rating agency assigns highest ESG rating in Russia to Sberbank
It is noted that Sber has become the first Russian company with the ESG-II(a) rating assigned
Ukraine loses 50 men killed in attempts to attack flanks near Ugledar on weekend
Earlier, Yan Gagin reported that Ukrainian troops had built up a group in the area
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Moscow-led defense bloc invites Saudi, Iranian, Chinese, Mongolian observers to drills
According to the CSTO chief of staff, the move was considered at consultations involving officials from the relevant ministries and agencies of the organization's member states
World’s e-Sports governing body allows Russian teams to compete under national flag
The IESF previously ruled on April 18, 2022 to strip Russia’s e-athletes of their right to participate in international tournaments under their country’s national flag and anthem
Post-Soviet security bloc set for further expansion, says chief of CSTO Joint Staff
It is also noted that the CSTO is set to hold joint measures with African states and invite them to drills as observers
Russian Su-30 prevents border violation by US Reaper drone over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center of Russia reported that when the Su-30 approached, the UAV turned in the opposite direction from the state border of Russia
Over 60 Ukrainian drones shot down in LPR over past week
According to the acting head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian forces used air defense systems and electronic warfare for this purpose
Belarus to host CSTO Combat Brotherhood-2023 joint military exercise on September 1-6
The military agency added that the drills will be conducted at proving grounds and over terrain in the Brest, Grodno and Minsk regions
Russian schools to hold exercise on actions during emergencies for first time
The exercise will be based on a complex terrorist threat scenario involving both educators and security personnel
Hainan’s Sanya holds nearly 1.7 thousand exhibition events in 1H 2023
More than 340 thousand people took part in the events
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
First Saudi Arabia-bound Russian cargo crosses Iran via North-South corridor — news agency
According to the report, freight train consisting of 36 containers entered Iran for the first time via the Ince Burun border crossing point
Putin’s fall schedule includes international visits — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov refrained from giving further details
BRICS expansion, single currency: what Lavrov told reporters at press conference
All BRICS member countries should make a decision to expand the association with new members, who believe in multipolarity and the need for fairer international relations
Around 1 mln tons of coal mined in Donetsk People's Republic since early 2023
"We will be able to create all of the necessary conditions for the coal industry's development," the acting head of the DPR stated
Kyrgyz, Tajik military arrived in Belarus to take part in Combat Brotherhood drills
The maneuvers will take place from 1 to 6 September
Russian stock market closes in the green on Monday — market data
The dollar lost 0.11% to 95.31 rubles, while the euro gained 0.17% to 103.18 rubles
Ceasefire not enough to achieve peace in Ukraine, says French president
Emmanuel Macron called on diplomats to step up efforts to pave the way for "lasting peace"
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Indian lander sends back first data from Moon
ISRO official Bee Darukesh told the Press Trust of India news agency that the results came as a surprise to experts
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Ukrainian shelling damages about 2,000 apartment buildings, 5,000 private homes in Donetsk
Denis Pushilin noted that the situation remained tense as the Ukrainian armed forces had been actively using cluster munitions to attack residential areas in the past few months
Ukrainian military steps up bombardments of Novaya Kakhovka over two weeks — mayor
Vladimir Leontiev said that a young man was wounded over the weekend as a result of a shelling
Russia creates cutting-edge, stealth mobile coastal defense radar
It will enable strike weapons furnished with missiles operational within a range of around 400 km to address the tasks of detecting naval targets at these ranges and issuing preliminary target acquisition data
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
