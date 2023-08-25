Emergency situation regime imposed in Primorye Region following torrential rains

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. An emergency situation regime has been imposed in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Region following devastating torrential rains, the region’s governor, Oleg Kozhemyako, said on Friday.

"A federal-level emergency regime is being imposed in the Primorye Region. <…> More than 5,000 households have been affected. Serious damage has been done to the farming sector, road infrastructure and social facilities. The overall damage is estimated at seven billion rubles (73.9 million US dollars)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The decision was made at a meeting of the governmental commission of emergency situations that was chaired by Deputy Emergencies Minister Viktor Yatsutsenko. The federal level of response will make it possible to receive assistance, including financial, from the federal center more quickly.

The region is receiving humanitarian aid from other Russian regions.