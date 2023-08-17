{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US national sentenced in bribery case in Russia taken into custody on espionage charges

The court upheld the investigation’s request that US national Spector should be taken into custody on charges based on Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court has ruled that US national Gene (Yevgeny) Spector, earlier sentenced in a bribery case, should be taken into custody on espionage charges, a court official told TASS.

"The court upheld the investigation’s request that US national Spector should be taken into custody on charges based on Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Espionage")," she said.

TASS so far has no information about the substance of the charges brought against the US national.

Spector was born and raised in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), but later moved to the United States and received US citizenship. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Medpolymerprom Group specializing in cancer drugs. Earlier, he was charged with mediating bribes for Anastasia Alekseyeva, a former aide to ex-Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. According to investigators, in 2015-2016, Alekseeva received bribes amounting to more than four mln rubles ($96,300) for actions benefiting the bribe-giver, which were given in the form of vacation trips to Thailand and the Dominican Republic.

Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian troops fire 169 rounds at DPR, including cluster munitions — acting head
Three residential buildings and two power facilities in Donetsk and Yasinovataya have been damaged
Russian forces strike only military targets, Russian Embassy in Sweden reiterates
The diplomatic mission commented on the missile attack on the plant of the Swedish bearing manufacturer SKF in Lutsk
Ukraine says Azov battalion returns to fighting in combat zone
It is reported that individual Azov fighters were seen fighting in the Artyomovsk direction earlier
Shipbuilders to deliver Project 636.3 submarine to Russian Navy by yearend
The submarines have an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters, with an operational range reaching up to 7,500 miles
Two Ukrainian battalions refuse to advance in Zaporozhye area — acting governor
It is reported that Ukraine’s armed forces lost over 130 troops at the line of engagement in the Zaporozhye area last night. Ukrainian troops fail to reach even the first line of Russian positions
Granat-PG bomber drone revealed at Army-2023 forum
The bureau noted that the drone belongs to the first-person view family
NATO’s support to Ukraine to continue until it wins — Stoltenberg
When asked about Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the Secretary General said: "The Ukrainians are making progress, but there is a lot of uncertainty"
US not supplying Kiev with new equipment on concerns Russia, China may seize it — expert
Matthew Hoh pointed out that "the Russians, of course, figured out how to jam the GPS" used to control the HIMARS missiles
ECOWAS activates rapid response forces to restore order in Niger
The association announced that the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff will meet in the Ghana capital city of Accra on August 17-18 to discuss the final plan of deployment of the rapid response forces in Niger
Russia to double Tu-95 strategic bomber’s combat power this year, says government official
The deputy industry and trade minister also highlighted the production of Tu-160M strategic bombers, ensuring "practically the entire output under the defense procurement plan"
Austrian ex-minister explains why France’s Macron seeks to attend BRICS summit
The ex-minister noted that, after she assumed her office, she asked her colleagues to provide any documents on how Austria or the EU sees the BRIC, which later became the BRICS
Kiev working to attend G20 summit, even though it wasn’t invited — MFA
According to Nikolay Tochitsky, Kiev believes the end of the Black Sea grain deal is a "big challenge" for the economies of various countries around the world
MI-6 prepares Ukrainian sabotage group for missions in Africa — source
"The task of the Ukrainian squad, formed by the British special services, will be to carry out sabotage attacks at infrastructure facilities in Africa and to assassinate African leaders eyeing cooperation with Russia," the source said
Anti-Russian sanctions failed, US lawmaker says
Earlier, Switzerland’s UBS bank said in its report that, in 2022, the US wealth has dropped by $5.9 trillion, while Russia experienced a $600-billion growth
Words by NATO official suggest bloc doubts Ukrainian offensive will succeed — report
It is stated that the lack of progress at the battlefield, which has been witnessed for months, points to "the reality of a counteroffensive that is struggling to accelerate"
Turkey to guarantee passing through straits for ships with grain from Ukraine
According to the source, no vessel has yet departed from Ukraine
Many Ukrainian soldiers dying due to bottlenecks in evacuating wounded from front — POW
Roman Levko said that his unit was constantly short of food rations
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Useful to familiarize oneself with trophy Western gear captured in special op — Medvedev
The politician noted that the adversary’s gear should not be underestimated, a point proven by the situation in the field during combat operations, but there are both good, successful pieces of equipment and unsuccessful ones
Russia’s Luna-25 lunar probe enters orbit of Earth’s natural satellite — Roscosmos
All of the Luna-25 systems are operating normally and communication with the lunar probe is stable
Moscow demands that US stop 'hunting down' Russians in third countries — envoy
Anatoly Antonov stressed that Moscow is in favor of the speedy repatriation of all Russian citizens held in American prisons
Latvian government collapses, formally submits resignation — media
Earlier, the center-right New Unity party announced a new candidate for the prime ministerial post
Should Ukraine agree to relinquish territories, it will lose Kiev — Medvedev
"The Ukrainian authorities would have to move the capital to Lvov, if, of course, the Poles agree," the politician remarked
Kiev should freeze conflict to retain territory — US analyst
In Daniel Davis' opinion, "it is almost certain Ukraine will never win on the battlefield"
No assessment from Washington to Ukrainian attack on Crimean Bridge — Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov noted that US opinion polls indicate a growing "rejection by ordinary Americans of the policy of pumping the Zelensky regime with weapons"
West makes money on Ukrainian conflict, does not need peace — Medvedev
Against the backdrop of losses, the West periodically resumes "speculations that it is necessary to return to the negotiating table to find some compromises," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman added
Ukraine racing to move around weaponry, pilots following Russian strikes — FT
According to the media, Moscow’s attacks are aimed at destroying the ability to launch the Kiev-bound British Storm Shadow and French Scalp missiles
Putin didn’t move to seize Kiev to avoid many casualties — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President stressed that Vladimir Zelensky did not have troops that could protect Kiev at that time
Press review: Kiev seeks stop to Russian arms output and new war looms in Nagorno-Karabakh
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 16th
Russia showed off military equipment in action at exhibition near Moscow — ministry
It is reported that a total of 10 situations were performed, which demonstrated combat capabilities of the latest models of weapons to foreign and Russian specialists
Turkey leases Libya’s port of Khoms for 99 years to deploy military base there — TV
Turkey will reportedly station combat drones and air defense systems at a base to be built in the region
White House cannot admit failure of its policy on Ukraine — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the White House’s wishful approach to the war, when it comes to realistic talk to the American people, will continue apace
Hungarian NGOs call upon EU to halt weapons supplies to Ukraine, engage with Russia
"More weapons or additional military support will only lead to more losses, cripple Ukraine even further and cause an escalation," the petitioners emphasized
Efficiency of Pantsir-S air defense system against Storm Shadow missiles improved — Rostec
The Pantsir-S complex was conceived as a universal protection system, including against cruise missiles, long before the special operation
Putin to discuss development of public transport with State Council
According to the Kremlin press office, the Diameter launch ceremony will also be attended by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin
Minsk to respond instantly if Baltics, Poland display aggression — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, the response will be overwhelming
Death toll climbs in clashes in Libyan capital
The number of those killed as a result of Tripoli clashes has climbed to 55, 146 are wounded," a representative of Libya’s Center for Emergency Medicine said
Trump obliged to voluntarily turn himself in at jail in Georgia
The suspects will undergo the formal arrest procedure: they will be searched, fingerprinted and have their mugshots taken
Moscow court fines Google $31,000 for failing to delete banned content about special op
According to the case files, the company had been served with an official notification requiring it to delete videos from the YouTube portal that instructed viewers on ways of illegally entering guarded facilities, the presence in which could jeopardize a person’s life and health
Supplies of missiles for Iskander systems on the rise — chief executive
The Machine-Building Design Bureau was awarded a relevant government contract by Russian Ministry of Defense
Russia’s Listva mine-clearing vehicle to receive more powerful microwave gun
According to Ruselectronics Holding Company, there are also plans to furnish the vehicle with an automated video surveillance system
Ukraine may lose all of its territory if it continues military activities — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President believes that Ukraine needs "to restore order" based on justice in order to resist oligarchs, build a strong economy and create an army that "would not fight for oligarchs or some individuals"
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian artillery system with crew and ammo in Kherson area
It is also reported that two boats with seven Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed
Lukashenko gives assurances that Minsk-Beijing military ties not targeting third countries
The Belarusian president expressed gratitude to China for its support in the areas of military-technical and defense cooperation
Time is right to construct Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed railroad — Putin
Russian authorities discussed this project for a long time from financial and economic standpoints, the Russian leader noted
Switzerland supports eleventh package of EU sanctions — government
New measures will become effective since August 16
Weapons supplies to Kiev may soon go out of control — Sarkozy
"We are not directly present in the war zone. But a constant flow of weapons is coming from us to one of the warring parties," France’s former president warns
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Press review: Russia seeks alternate grain routes and how CNN obtained bridge attack video
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 17th
International sports organizations degrade due to politicization, says Putin
"This is inevitable and will simply entail an emergence of parallel structures in the sphere of international sports," the Russian leader stated
Putin’s visit to Turkey would be crucial for reducing tensions in Black Sea – analyst
Director of the Institute for Foreign Policy of the Republic Hussein Bagci believes that the President of Russia through Ankara will be able to convey to the West and Asia the position on its problems
