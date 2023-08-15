Kiev troops fire over 150 munitions towards DPR over past day

DONETSK, August 16. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces fired over 150 various munitions towards populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the adversary performed 30 shelling attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems and 155mm shells, including with cluster charge. In the Gorlovka direction, seven shelling attacks from 152mm and 155mm artillery guns took place. Ten shelling attacks were reported in the Yasinovataya direction, involving 155mm shells, including with cluster charge," the mission said. "Overall, 154 projectiles of various types were fired."

Overall, the mission registered 47 shelling attacks in the reported period, targeting residential districts of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and Makeyevka.