MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. /TASS/. A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 17 kilometers eight kilometers to the southwest of the city of Malatya, which boasts a population of about 441,000.

There were no immediate reports about destruction or casualties.