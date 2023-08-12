Su-30 crashes in Kaliningrad Region, crew killed - Western Military District

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. A Su-30 fighter jet crashed in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region during a training flight, the crew were killed, the Western Military District told reporters.

"On August 12, a Su-30 aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area while flying a training sortie in the Kaliningrad Region," the Military District said, adding that the flight was performed without ammunition.

"The fighter crew died. According to preliminary information, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction," the district said.

The Su-30 is a Russian two-seat, multirole heavy fighter aircraft. In the mid-1990s, an export version of the fighter, the Su-30K (‘commercial’), was developed based on the Su-30.