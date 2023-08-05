Ukrainian army continues to use cluster munitions to shell Donetsk

DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces shelled Donetsk with cluster munitions for the second time in one evening, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

The bombardment was recorded in the Kievsky District at 11:45 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday. The previous shelling with cluster munitions was registered at 10:05 p.m. Moscow time.

Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin noted on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian troops continued to deliver strikes on the city at 11:55 p.m. Moscow time. According to the JCCC, two MLRS rockets were fired.