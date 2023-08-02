Suspected members of extremist organization detained in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Two men, suspected of participating in an extremist organization, have been detained in Moscow, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow directorate has told TASS.

According to earlier reports, a group of individuals organized the work of a prohibited international religious extremist organization in Moscow’s Southwestern Administrative District. The branch operated between September 2020 and March 2022 in various apartments across the Russian capital, where participants were studying extremist printed materials.

"As a result of joint work by investigators of Moscow’s Investigative Committee department and field operatives, with the support of the Russian National Guard, two men were detained on suspicion of organizing and participating in the activities of an extremist organization," the committee said.

"At present, the suspects are undergoing the required investigative actions," it added.