NOVAYA KAKHOVKA /Kherson Region/, August 2. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have stepped up their drone attacks on the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, city Mayor Vladimir Leontyev told TASS on Tuesday.

"Drone terror intensified since June 6, following the attack [on the Kakhovka Hydroelectirc Power Plant]. They want us to give up, they want to make us feel the way they feel over there, on the right bank [of the Dnieper River]," he said. "But everything is fine here."

The mayor added that the armed forces of Ukraine deliberately attack the region’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure.

"What’s the point for them to fire at ambulance vehicles, fire engines and civilian cars? They see us all as their enemies. We are within their reach and they are trying to sow panic among us, but they fail. We keep doing our job and just pay no attention," Leontyev said.

The official said that despite continuous shelling attacks, no food shortages have been reported in the city. All city services are working in normal regime. Several industrial enterprises in the city are ready to reopen, but their launch is delayed for security reasons.

The city of Novaya Kakhovka lies on the left bank of the Dnepr River, within the 15-km zone from the line of combat engagement in the Kherson Region. The city is being shelled by the Kiev troops every day.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka hydro station, destroying the hydraulic sluice valves and causing an uncontrolled discharge of water. The water level reached 12 meters in Novaya Kakhovka at one point. The dam’s collapse caused serious environmental damage as farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away. The incident killed 55 people and another 175 were taken to the hospital with injuries.