Over 131,000 shells fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR settlements since February 2022

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. More than 131,000 shells have been fired by Ukrainian troops at settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since February 2022, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

"Over 529 days of the escalation, the DPR’s mission has registered around 21,400 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, with 131,400 shells of various calibers being fires," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, since February 2022, Ukrainian troops have fired 42 Tochka-U missiles, 361 HIMARS rockets, 38 Smerch rockets, 263 Uragan rockets, 16,300 Grad and similar rockets.