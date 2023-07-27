Six dead, nine injured after helicopter crashes in Siberia

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Six people have been killed and another nine suffered injuries in a Mil Mi-8 helicopter crash in Siberia, a Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told TASS.

"According to updated information, there were 16 people aboard the helicopter. Nine of them suffered injuries, six were killed and one person did not need medical assistance," the spokesperson said.

The Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Altai Avia air carrier crashed near the village of Tyungur in the Ust-Koksinsky District in the Republic of Altai at about 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 a.m. GMT).

According to preliminary reports, the helicopter collided with power lines while landing, crashed and burst into flames. The prosecutor’s office is conducting a probe into the incident. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation over violations of air traffic safety rules and rules for operating air transport.