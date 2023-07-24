Mayor reports drone attacks on two non-residential buildings in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Drone attacks on two non-residential buildings were reported at about 4:00 a.m. Moscow time in Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Drone attacks on two non-residential buildings were registered at about 4:00 a.m. today, causing no major damage or casualties. All emergency services are working at the scene," the mayor wrote.

According to an emergencies official, a drone was downed at 17, Komsomolsky Prospekt in central Moscow, and another drone hit an office building on Prospekt Likhacheva in southern Moscow. The thwarting of a drone attack was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.