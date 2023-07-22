Ukrainian military fires 175 munitions at DPR territory on Saturday

DONETSK, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired 175 munitions at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said in a statement.

"The enemy carried out 50 attacks in the Donetsk area, using multiple rocket launchers and 155 mm artillery systems. Three attacks involving 152 mm artillery systems were reported in the Gorlovka area, and another three strikes were recorded in the Yasinovataya area, which involved 152 mm and 155 mm artillery systems. A total of 175 munitions were fired," the statement reads.

Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Mikhailovka, Luganskoye and the Yasinovataya area came under fire. The shelling killed one civilian and left another three wounded.