Explosions continue at military training grounds in Crimea

TASS, July 19. Explosions can be heard in Crimea’s Kirovsky District, where a military training facility is on fire, a TASS correspondent reported.

The approaches to the site of the fire are blocked by the emergency services. The nearest settlement, where the headquarters is located, is the village of Krinichki, not far from the settlement of Stary Krym. Several explosions can be heard here.

Crimean State Council Chairman Vladimir Konstantinov also said that explosions continue to rock a military training facility in Crimea, where a fire broke out early on Wednesday.

"Now explosions can still be heard, the situation there is dynamic," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

According to the press service of the regional Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement agencies have already arrived at the temporary shelters to monitor the observance of the rights of the evacuated residents.

On Wednesday morning, Crimea Head Sergey Aksyonov reported that a fire had broken out at a military training facility in the Kirovsky District, due to which the local section of the Tavrida Highway was closed off. An operational headquarters has been set up to deal with the fire and more than 2,200 local residents are expected to be evacuated from nearby villages. The evacuated residents will be transferred to two temporary shelters. No casualties have been reported from the incident, and the causes of the fire are being established.