Donetsk republic head says West could be complicit in Crimean Bridge attack

DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. Denis Pushilin, the interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Monday said the UK was complicit in the attack on the Crimean Bridge as the Ukrainian regime is incapable of performing such an attack on its own.

"I would not rule it out. Given the rhetoric, the actions on the part of Western countries, including the UK, I tend to believe that the Ukrainian regime, for all its boasts, is not capable of organizing this type of a terrorist attack on its own, given the security measures taken by the special agencies of the Russian Federation. So, this is not the first time that the West has been complicit," he said on Channel One television.