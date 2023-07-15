Russian air defenses down Ukrainian missile over Tokmak in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, July 15. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian missile that was targeting the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region on Saturday, the regional emergency services told reporters.

"The Russian air defense system has operated in Tokmak. Militants of the terrorist Kiev regime do not cease their attempts to attack civilian populated localities in the Zaporozhye Region. Another attempt to bombard Tokmak was made at around 6:00 p.m. [Moscow Time]. The air defense system of the Russian Armed Forces shot down the enemy missile," the statement said.