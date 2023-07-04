Russian reporter, lawyer provided with necessary medical care after assault – hospital

VLADIKAVKAZ, July 4. /TASS/. Reporter Yelena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov have been provided with necessary health care after they suffered when travelling in the southern Russian region of Chechnya on Tuesday, a representative of the hospital that admitted the victims told TASS.

They are now expected to be airlifted to Moscow, said the representative of the hospital in the neighboring North Ossetia region.

"The condition of Milashina and Nemov is of medium severity. They have been provided with all necessary care and are, of course, under supervision. A plane is expected to arrive that will take them to Moscow," the hospital representative said.