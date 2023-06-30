Number of detained protestors in France exceeds 420 — TV

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The number of people detained during the unrest in France early on Friday has reached 421, the BFM television channel reported on Friday citing a source close to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Among them, 242 were detained in the Ile-de-France region that surrounds the French capital.

The situation in Nanterre, where clashes continue, also remains tense.

Following an incident where a 17-year old driving a Mercedes was killed by a policeman, riots broke out in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, which later spread to other municipalities and major cities such as Toulouse and Lyon. On the night of June 28 alone, several dozen police cars were burned, police stations and administrative buildings were set ablaze, and educational institutions were damaged. Several dozen of the 2,000 police and gendarmerie officers involved were injured while trying to suppress the riots.

In the early hours of Friday, the Interior Ministry deployed over 40,000 police officers across the country to quell the ongoing unrest. In some French cities, streets are being patrolled by special police units, supported by armored vehicles and helicopters.