Group of eight tourists lost in Russia’s North Caucasus mountains

CHERKESSK, June 30. /TASS/. A search is under way for a group of eight Russian tourists, who got lost while on the way to the North Caucasus mountainous resort town of Arkhyz in the Republic of Karachay-Circassia.

According to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s Department in Karachay-Circassia, at around 9.21 p.m. on June 29, its crisis response center was informed that eight people from a 20-member group of tourists from the Krasnodar Territory were lost while descending from the Sofiyskiye Lakes area towards Arkhyz.

"The tourist group split in two, and they took different paths. Communication was lost with one group, comprising eight people, and their whereabouts remain unknown to date," the republic’s department of the Russian emergencies ministry said.

The second group of 12 members was found by rescuers.

The tourists did not register with the local authorities prior to the journey.