Number of those hurt in household gas blast in Kiev’s apartment building up to nine

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The number of those hurt in an explosion in a 16-storey apartment building in Kiev has grown to nine; three of them have been taken to the hospital, Ukraine’s State Service for Emergencies has said on its Telegram channel.

"As of 3:00 p.m. three people died at the scene, nine others were injured (three were hospitalized), and twenty people were rescued," the post reads.

Earlier, the emergency response service said five had been injured.

According to the service, household gas exploded in one of the apartments on Thursday; 4 apartments were destroyed and 16 others damaged.

By now the destroyed floor panels have been removed, the elements of building structures are being dismantled and the rubble is being cleared. Supports are being installed to reinforce the ceiling between the eighth and ninth floors of the building. To eliminate the consequences 102 rescuers and 19 pieces of equipment have been brought to the scene, the emergency response service said.