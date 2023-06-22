Gorlovka comes under Ukrainian fire for fourth time in one day

DONETSK, June 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out a rocket attack on the city of Gorlovka for the fourth time on Thursday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said.

"A Ukrainian attack on the Kalininsky District of Gorlovka was recorded. Eight projectiles were fired from a multiple rocket launcher," the mission said in a statement on Telegram.

The attack took place at 6:40 p.m. local time (15:40 GMT). The Ukrainian armed forces fired 12 rockets at Gorlovka at 6:35 p.m. The city also came under fire at noon and 3:25 p.m.