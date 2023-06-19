Six-year-old child killed after stepping on land-mine in DPR’s Volnovakha

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. A six-year-old child was killed after accidently stepping on a landmine in the Volnovakha residential neighborhood in the Donetsk Peoples’ Republic (DPR), the region’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"A unit of the police department’s emergency services, which serves the Volnovakha district, received an emergency call that the dead body of a 6-year-old girl had been taken to the Central Municipal Hospital," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The ministry added that the family of the child lived in the village of Novopetrikovka, a part of the Velikonovosyoylsky district, which is located on the territory of DPR.

In the course of the previous two days, the region was bombarded with mines that came down on parachutes.

One of the mines landed in the backyard of a house, where two underage civilians lived. On June 18, the parents and their six-year-old child went to their relatives to get some water. When they came back, they found that their 15-year-old son had locked himself in the house and would not let them in.

His 6-year-old sister decided to run around the house and knock on the windows to get his attention. That’s when she stepped on a landmine, causing her death.

The Ukrainian military was reported to have shelled Volnovakha’s residential areas in the DPR with numerous munitions overnight.