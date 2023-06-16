Ukrainian military fires fire MLRS munitions targeting Gorlovka in DPR — mission

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the settlement of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from the multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) having fired five rockets, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Saturday.

According to the mission’s statement posted on its Telegram channel, five rockets were fired from the settlement of Shcherbinovka at 1:35 a.m. Saturday. The type of the MLRS used in the shelling of Gorlovka was not specified.