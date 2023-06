MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Explosions were heard at night in Kharkov in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian TV channel TSN reported.

A statement on the TSN Telegram channel says that, according to preliminary information, the operation of the air defense system was recorded.

Currently, an air raid alert has been declared in Kharkov, as well as in Kirovograd, Poltava and Sumy regions of Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in the Sumy region and the city of Dnepr.