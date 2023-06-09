Heavy Ukrainian shelling reported in several areas of Zaporozhye region — politician

MELITOPOL, June 10. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine are conducting heavy artillery shelling on the Orekhovo and Pologovo areas of the Zaporozhye Region, said Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the movement We Are Together with Russia.

"For about a couple of hours already, Ukrainian militants have been intensively shelling the Orekhovo and Pologovo areas of the Zaporozhye frontline using heavy weaponry," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel late on Friday.

Simultaneously, armored vehicles and personnel are being redeployed close to the frontline, which, in Rogov’s opinion, may indicate a new Ukrainian assault.

Earlier, he told TASS that the Ukrainian army was redeploying more than 30,000 troops to the Zaporozhye area from Kherson, where its forces have gone on the defensive.