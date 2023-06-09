Number of wounded in drone crash in Voronezh climbs to three — governor

VORONEZH, June 9. /TASS/. The number of people injured when a drone crashed into a residential building in Voronezh has increased to three, Governor of the Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev said.

"Three people were hurt by broken glass. Aid was provided on site, the people chose not to be hospitalized," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he reported two casualties. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed in Voronezh on Friday. The governor arrived at the site of the incident and called a meeting of regional officials over the crash.