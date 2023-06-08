Russian Federation Council appeals to global community after attack on Kakhovka HPP

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Council calls on the world’s parliaments to assess the Kiev regime's crime at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and direct efforts to prevent new international terrorist attacks.

"The Russian Federation Council calls on the parliaments of the states of the world to make a principled assessment of this latest crime by the Kiev regime and direct efforts to prevent new acts of international terrorism," the Federation Council said in a statement sent to the parliaments of the world in connection with the terrorist act committed by Ukraine at the Kakhovka HPP.

According to the senators, this is a terrorist act committed by the Ukrainian armed groups, "a gross violation of international law," and insist on "establishing all the circumstances of the barbaric attack on the Kakhovka HPP, full compensation for the damage caused to the life and health of citizens of the Russian Federation, their property, as well as the environment of the region."

The senators also recall that in October 2022, the Russian Federation warned the UN Secretary General and the UN Security Council about the threat of such a terrorist act. "The Kiev regime, confident of its impunity, committed this crime. Realizing the impossibility of seizing the new Russian territories by military force, the Ukrainian leadership decided to cause maximum harm to those who during the September 2022 referendum made a free choice in favor of reunification with Russia," the statement said.

According to the Federation Council, full responsibility for the terrorist act at the Kakhovka HPP "lies with the Kiev regime and the Western states covering its crimes, thus being complicit in all the illegal actions of the Ukrainian authorities totally dependent on them." "The senators of the Russian Federation note that this is not the first time that the UN Secretariat has avoided a substantive discussion about the Kiev regime’s crimes, pointing to a lack of information, as in the case with the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the statement said.

Kakhovka HPP incident

On the morning of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point, but is now receding. There are currently 35 population centers in the flood zone; residents of nearby towns and villages are being evacuated. Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev reported five civilian casualties. Moreover, 41 people have been hospitalized.

The collapse of the hydro plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.