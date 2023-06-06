Ukrainian drone forced to land in eastern Crimea, no one injured — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, June 6. /TASS/. A drone was disabled by electronic warfare means in eastern Crimea, head of the region Sergey Aksyonov said on Tuesday.

"Electronic warfare tools jammed and forced an enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle - TASS) to land in eastern Crimea. No one was injured, no damage was reported. Please stay calm and rely only on verified information," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Early on June 4, five drones were downed and four more were jammed in Crimea. One of the drones fell down in Dhzankoi, breaking windows in three private houses and two cars.