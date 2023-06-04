Ukrainian troops repelled after attempting to breakthrough Zaporozhye front

MELITOPOL, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops and Polish mercenaries attempted to breakthrough the frontline in Zaporozhye area but were repelled, losing at least ten armored vehicles and around 50 troops, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement said on Sunday.

"At about noon today, militants of the Ukrainian army staged an exploratory attack to breakthrough the Zaporozhye front near the Veremevsky ledge. <…> Along with regular army units, the attack involved Polish mercenaries from the third assault group of the Polish corps. <…> Thanks to the strong defense of the 5th army of the Eastern Military District and precise strikes of the Russian aerospace forces, artillery and targeted mortar fire, the enemy sustained losses (at least ten armored vehicles and around 50 troops) and was repelled," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Fighting continues. The foe continue attempts at attacking, our soldiers are bringing down fire on the enemy," he added.

According to Rogov, combat operations were conducted in the direction of the settlements of Novodarovka, Rovnopol, southwest of Vremevka and south of Novodarovka. The attack involved around two motorized infantry companies and more than 15 armored vehicles, including T-72 tanks, US-made M113 vehicles, M1224 MaxxProo and HMMWV M1151A1 armored cars.