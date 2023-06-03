Two Israeli soldiers killed in incident at Egyptian border — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 3. /TASS/. Two Israeli soldiers were killed during a security incident on the border with Egypt the Isrel Defense Forces press office announced Saturday.

"Earlier this morning, in a security incident in the area of the Paran Regional Brigade, 2 IDF soldiers were killed by live fire adjacent to the Egyptian border," the IDF said on Twitter, adding that the "incident is under review" and that the IDF is "conducting searches in the area."

Earlier on Saturday, the military reported a skirmish with an armed attacker on the Egyptian border. The soldiers responded with live fire and neutralized the attacker.

Previously, Israel’s Kan radio reported that two people were injured in an incident near the settlement of Nitzan close to the Egyptian border. According to the Times of Israel, drug smuggling attempts are being thwarted at the border from time to time. In recent years, several skirmishes between smugglers and Israeli soldiers took place, the newspaper noted.