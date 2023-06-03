Two injured on Israeli-Egyptian border, investigation underway — radio

TEL AVIV, June 3. /TASS/. Two people were injured in a security incident near Israeli settlement of Nitzan near the border with Egypt, Israel’s Kan radio reported Saturday.

According to the radio station, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated. According to the Times of Israel, two people were evacuated from the incident site for medical treatment.

The newspaper notes that drug smuggling attempts are being regularly thwarted on the Israeli-Egyptian border. In recent years, smugglers had several skirmishes with Israeli soldiers, the newspaper notes.